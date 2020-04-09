The Cast Of Full House Shared A Fun New Video “Full Quarantine”

In this much-needed video, John Stamos, Bob Saget, Dave Coulier, Candace Cameron Bure, Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber performer various quarantine activities in the style of the sitcom’s iconic theme song.

The video was uploaded to Tik Tok, Instagram and Twitter.

The show’s creator, Jeff Franklin, also got in on the fun, with a clip of him tossing a tennis ball indoors to his two golden retrievers, who both wear face masks.

The video ended with a message of hope: “Stay safe, and stay home. Unlike ‘Full House,’ this will all go away.”

“Full House” ran on television for eight years, from 1987 to 1995.