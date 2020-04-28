The Cast Of ‘The Goonies’ Reunites After 35 Years

Josh Gad (Olaf) has a new website series called Reunited Apart (their virtual reunion is also in support of ‘The Center for Disaster Philanthropy‘s ongoing Coronavirus efforts).

Josh, who is a huge Goonie’s fan, got the entire cast together to find out what they’ve all been up to…

The virtual Zoom reunion included cast members Sean Astin, Jeff Cohen, Kerri Green, Robert Davi, Ke Huy Quan, Martha Plimpton, Joe Pantoliano as well as Steven Spielberg, Chris Columbus (writer), Richard Donner (director) and Cyndi Lauper, who performed the film’s theme song, ‘The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough.’

The cast reenacted scenes from the iconic movie and also shared personal and professional stories…

Among the highlights from the clip, Spielberg was asked about whether or not they would make a sequel with the original cast (Fox are currently working on a pilot for a TV reboot of the movie.)