The Cast Of The Sandlot Celebrates 30 Years Virtually!

It’s been 30 years since families packed theatres to watch what would become a great family-friendly classic. Three decades later, the cast of the 1993 film will be coming together for a virtual reunion!

Patrick Renna, who played Hamilton “Ham” Porter, debuted the trailer for the cast reunion. He shared that it will consist of reminiscing about the movie, laughs, and revisiting the iconic lines from the film. Renna had lost contact with the cast over the years, but after the team reunited in 2018, they became friends again.

According to Renna, plans are in the works for a TV reboot of “The Sandlot” on streaming platform Disney+. “The Sandlot” Cast Reunion premieres Wednesday on the “You’re Killing Me with Patrick Renna” YouTube channel.