The Charlie Brown Holiday Specials Will No Longer Air On Regular Cable!

In an incredibly unkind year, this is just a kick in the teeth! One of life’s little most enjoyable activities is finding a Charlie Brown holiday special on TV, but those days are gone- much like our sanity.

So as of now if you want to see the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown of the Christmas special, you’ll have to get Apple TV+.

Apple TV+ announced via press release that it earned streaming rights for the specials as part of a deal with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions.

The silver lining is that Apple TV will make the Charlie Brown Specials free for a limited time.

In fact, you can already watch It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown (1966). If you don’t have a membership, you can stream it for free from Oct. 30 until Nov. 1.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving (1973) makes its way to the streamer on Nov. 18 and will be available for free from Nov. 25 to Nov. 27. And, finally, A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965) will make its way to Apple TV+ on Dec. 4.

You’ll be able to enjoy it for free from Dec. 11 until Dec. 13.

New animated Peanuts originals featuring Charlie, Snoopy, and the gang are on the way to Apple TV+, including a second season of the super-fun (not to mention Emmy-nominated) series Snoopy in Space.

Apple TV+ will only set you back about $4.99 per month and right now Apple is running a promo where customers who purchase a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, or iPod touch score one year of Apple TV+ for free.