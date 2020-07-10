Listen Live

The Chicks Reveal Track Listing For New Album

Gaslighter drops July 17

The countdown is on for The Chicks’ highly anticipated new album, Gaslighter and to keep us going in the meantime, they’ve just revealed the track listing.

All three band members — Martie Maguire, Natalie Maines, and Emily Strayer — co-wrote almost all of the tracks along with producer Jack Antonoff and pop songwriters Julia Michaels, Teddy Geiger, and Justin Tranter.

Three of the songs off the album have already been released, including the lead single “Gaslighter”, the anthem “Julianna Calm Down”, and their latest release “March March”, a protest anthem, which came at the time they decided to drop “Dixie” from their name.

See the full track list below:

1. “Gaslighter”
2. “Sleep at Night”
3. “Texas Man”
4. “Everybody Loves You”
5. “For Her”
6. “March March”
7. “My Best Friend’s Weddings”
8. “Tights on My Boat”
9. “Julianna Calm Down”
10. “Young Man”
11. “Hope It’s Something Good”
12. “Set Me Free”

Gaslighter will drop July 17, after they had postponed the initial release due to the coronavirus.

