The City of Barrie Gets An A+ For Children’s Recreation!

Parks and Recreation Ontario says Barrie is outstanding for kids programs!

Steve Lee Young, Manager of Recreation Programs says “all kids’ recreation programs are delivered by trained, caring leaders who place an emphasis on helping participants make new friends, feel stimulated through play, build confidence through learning new skills, and feel like part of the team through active participation.”

The city’s Spring/Summer recreation Guide is now available and registration will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 26th!

Here’s the guide

You can pick up your copy at:

You can register at http://www.play.barrie.ca

You will need, an email address, the course Bar code(s) and a visa or master card to pay!