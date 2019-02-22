The City of Barrie Gets An A+ For Children’s Recreation!
The City of Barrie's Spring/Summer rec Guide is out!
Parks and Recreation Ontario says Barrie is outstanding for kids programs!
Steve Lee Young, Manager of Recreation Programs says “all kids’ recreation programs are delivered by trained, caring leaders who place an emphasis on helping participants make new friends, feel stimulated through play, build confidence through learning new skills, and feel like part of the team through active participation.”
The city’s Spring/Summer recreation Guide is now available and registration will begin next Tuesday, Feb. 26th!
You can pick up your copy at:
- City Hall
70 Collier Street
- Barrie Public Libraries
- 60 Worsley St and 48 Dean Ave
- East Bayfield Community Centre
- 80 Livingstone St. E.
- Allandale Recreation Centre
- 190 Bayview Drive
- Holly Community Centre
- 171 Mapleton Ave.
- Parkview Community Centre
- 189 Blake St.
You can register at http://www.play.barrie.ca
You will need, an email address, the course Bar code(s) and a visa or master card to pay!