The City Of Barrie’s New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown Goes Virtual This Year With Splash’ N Boots!
Let's ring in 2021 in a very special way!
The party starts at 7 pm online as The City of Barrie has taken its New Year’s Eve celebrations online amidst this on-going pandemic!
Dale & Charlie are once again thrilled to be a part of this very special family virtual contest that features Splash’N Boots!
Tune in to the City of Barrie on Facebook or YouTube New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. for an hour-long celebration featuring a special performance by Splash’N Boots followed by a family countdown. Get ready to party!