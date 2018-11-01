The City Of Barrie’s New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown Goes Virtual This Year With Splash’ N Boots!

Learn More!

The party starts at 7 pm online as The City of Barrie has taken its New Year’s Eve celebrations online amidst this on-going pandemic!

Dale & Charlie are once again thrilled to be a part of this very special family virtual contest that features Splash’N Boots!

Tune in to the City of Barrie on Facebook or YouTube​ New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. for an hour-long celebration featuring a special performance by Splash’N Boots followed by a family countdown. Get ready to party!​