The City Of Barrie’s New Year’s Eve Downtown Countdown Goes Virtual This Year With Splash’ N Boots!

Let's ring in 2021 in a very special way!

    The party starts at 7 pm online as The City of Barrie has taken its New Year’s Eve celebrations online amidst this on-going pandemic!

     

    Dale & Charlie are once again thrilled to be a part of this very special family virtual contest that features Splash’N Boots!

     

    Tune in to the City of Barrie on Facebook or YouTube​ New Year’s Eve starting at 7 p.m. for an hour-long celebration featuring a special performance by Splash’N Boots followed by a family countdown. Get ready to party!​

     

     

     

