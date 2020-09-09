THE CREATOR OF JELLY BELLY IS GIVING AWAY A CANDY FACTORY, WILLY WONKA STYLE

The founder of Jelly Belly Jelly Beans is getting ready to retire and he’s going out with a bang!

David Klein is giving away his candy factories, Willy Wonka style. Klein says that when he got into the candy game way back 1976, his dream was to one day give a candy factory to a complete stranger.

Here’s how the contest works. He’s gone to all 50 states and hidden a special necklace in each state. For $50 at TheGoldTicket.com, you can get a ticket to a scavenger hunt for the necklace in your state. (If the link is not working, it’s because the website has been having some connectivity issues.) And if you find it, you get $5,000, plus you’re entered in the grand prize drawing, where one of the 50 winners will get the candy factory.

(Then again, he’s selling 1,000 tickets for each treasure hunt, so that’s $45,000 profit per state after the $5,000 prize. All added up, that’s a total of $2.25 million. I’m sure the candy factory costs more than that, but that cash softens the blow.)