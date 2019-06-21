The Dog Onesie Is Here To Keep Your Pooch From Shedding All Over Your House!

It doesn’t matter how much you love your fur baby, their hair all over your couch and bed is annoying!

And it doesn’t seem to matter how often you brush or groom them- dogs will do what they do, and some shed; a lot! Shed Defender, which appeared on Shark Tank in 2018, will save your home from being covered in unwelcome dog hair.

The Shed Defender, or dog onesie may be the solution to your hairy problem! The description reads:

The Shed Defender is made of a breathable athletic mesh fabric with four-way stretch and is available in a range of sizes: mini, extra-extra small, extra small, small, medium, large, extra large, and extra-extra large. You can get it on Amazon Prime in black, hot pink, purple, red, and royal blue. The price varies depending on the size from $39.99 and $59.99.