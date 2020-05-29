The Downtown Barrie Public Library Just Announced Curbside Pickup

Both locations of the Barrie Public Library have strictly been available online only.

The digital resources offered are endless and FREE if you have a Library Card! However, the next step will be taken at the Downtown Barrie Public Library location when it offers curbside pickup beginning June 10th.

Staff will be calling patrons to confirm they are still interested in the items and will be asked to book an appointment slot to pick them up outside the main entrance Downtown. Patrons are asked to bring any items they have checked out with them when they come to pick up their new materials and have their library card number handy.

It is anticipated that this first phase will take about two weeks to complete. The second phase will include processing requests that came in after the closure and accepting all returns. The Library is asking those that have holds placed for the Painswick Branch to modify their pickup location to Downtown