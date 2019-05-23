“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Will Be Sticking Around Until At Least 2022

Ellen tweeted out a video announcement about the exciting news!

Ellen has been doing the show for 16 years and she says there is still more to come after rumours had been swirling around about the show possibly ending…

“I’m excited to announce that I’ll be doing my show for three more years,” DeGeneres said Tuesday. “Mostly because I love doing it so much every day, but also because that takes me to the end of my car lease.”

DeGeneres also recently returned to stand-up comedy after a 15-year break, with her Netflix special “Relatable.”

“Ellen” has won 63 Daytime Emmys since it premiered in 2003, including 11 for outstanding entertainment talk show, a record for that category.

It will return for Season 17 on Sept. 9.