The Ellen Show Will Premiere Season 18 And Will Address Controversy

On Monday, September 21st, Season 18 of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” will most likely kick off with Ellen opening the show talking about the ongoing controversy.

The show was halted in March due to the pandemic and was then followed by many past and present employees making claims about a toxic workplace environment.

The controversy led WarnerMedia to investigate and oust three senior producers on the show. Now, DeGeneres is vowing to address the allegations at some point during the new season.

Ellen told Dateline, “I can’t wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And yes, we’re gonna talk about it.” Ellen has already apologized to fans on the matter.

The first week of guests is set to include Tiffany Haddish, Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen. The show will be filmed without a live studio audience. While most daytime talk shows are launching new seasons on September 14, “The Ellen Show” production was pushed back to accommodate further planning for the new season.

Later episodes in the season will include Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom.