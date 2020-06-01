The Elmvale Jungle Zoo is Now One-Way Direction

Typically at this point of the year the Elmvale Jungle Zoo would have been open for 2 weeks already.

Even though the opening date is still unknown, they have been busy preparing to make visitors Zoo experience a safe and smooth one.

“We will now be a one way direction through our Zoo. The path which brings you to our Giraffe’s, will continue and take you around and out by the goats area.”

Once the Elmvale Jungle Zoo is open we’ll be able to see the new giraffes, including baby Diego who was born on New Years Day.