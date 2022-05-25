The ‘Elvis’ Soundtrack Features Eminem, Cello Green and Doja Cat!

Eminem, Tame Impala, Jack White, and Doja Cat: The ‘ELVIS’ soundtrack sounds insane!

The official release of ELVIS, the long-awaited biopic from filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, (Moulin Rouge!, The Great Gatsby, Romeo + Juliet) featuring Austin Butler playing the part of late music icon Elvis Presley, Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla Presley, and Tom Hanks as Elvis’ manager, Colonel Tom Parker is almost here!

Some massive names have been tapped for the ELVIS soundtrack, with “original songs and recordings” coming from Stevie Nicks, and Jack White. Also providing musical contributions to the flick Eminem & Ceelo Green, Diplo, and Chris Isaac, and Kacey Musgraves, who will cover The King’s classic, “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” Your girl Doja Cat, currently recovering from tonsil surgery, is also featured on the soundtrack, supplying her single “Vegas” which samples Elvis’ iconic “Hound Dog.”

The film, set to hit theaters on June 24