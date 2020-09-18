The Emmy Awards Are Sunday Night, But Jimmy Kimmel Isn’t Convinced People Will Watch

Kimmel isn’t sure about hosting this year’s event and isn’t confident that people will even watch.

“I know everyone will get crazy when I say this, but this will probably be the lowest-rated Emmys of all time,” he told Deadline in a recent interview. “I would bet almost anything on it. Of course, it will.”

Jimmy Kimmel will host the show and produce, which will still include a lot of star power. Most of it, virtually.

Presenters include Morgan Freeman, Sterling K. Brown, Jason Bateman, RuPaul, Patrick Stewart, and Jason Sudeikis.

The virtual Award handouts won’t go smoothly — the Producers already know this! The show will be, as they put it, “live, live, live,” admitting that some slip-ups will happen but they will roll with it as best they can.

Kimmel also expressed frustration and exhaustion with all the changes being implemented to make sure all 140 nominees have working cameras/connections in their homes.

As far as nominations go, HBO’s Watchmen was the most-nominated program of all, with 26, Ozark has 18 and it’s followed by a bunch for Handmaids Tale and The Crown. Other notable powerhouses include Schitts Creek, The Morning Show.