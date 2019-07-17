The Emmy Nominees!

HBO received 137 nominations, including 32 for Game Of Thrones.

Game of Thrones has now set a new record for the most nominations in any season beating out the NYPD Blue’s who once got 26 nods.

The other big nominees include:

Amazon Prime Video’s comedy The Marvelous Mrs Maisel (20 nominations)

HBO’s Chernobyl (19),

NBC’s Saturday Night Live (18),

Showtime’s Barry (17),

FX’s Fosse/Verdon (17)

Netflix- When They See Us (16).

And a proud moment for us Canadian’s as both Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara scored nominations for Schitt’s Creek. The CBC comedy now airs in the US and will end after season 6.

Sandra Oh is also nominated for Killy Eve.

There were some big snubs including The Big Bang Theory which just ended after 12 seasons. Plus Jim Parsons who’s won four Emmy’s was also shut out this year. It’s also worth noting that there are big A list actors who did not get any nominations this year like

George Clooney (Hulu’s Catch-22), Julia Roberts (Amazon’s Homecoming), Emma Stone (Netflix’s Maniac) and Jim Carrey (Showtime’s Kidding).

No Host yet but The 71st Annual Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 at 8 p.m. EDT on Fox and CTV.

Full list of Nominees