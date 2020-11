Blue Mountain is about to be lit! Starting tomorrow and it’s the uplifting comfort we need…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain Village (@bluemtnvillage)

Spectacular lights. Sensational sounds. A one kilometer winter stroll

through the Village wrapped up in bows, garlands and holiday magic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blue Mountain Village (@bluemtnvillage)

ENCHANT – HOLIDAY MAGIC AT BLUE MOUNTAIN

November 14th, 2020Â – January 3rd, 2021.