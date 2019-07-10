The Family of Cameron Boyce Confirms That The Disney Star Had Epilepsy.

The family of Cameron Boyce says that epilepsy was a factor in his death. His family released a statement saying;

“tragic passing was due to a seizure as a result of an ongoing medical condition, and that condition was epilepsy.”

Boyce was “found unresponsive in his home” on Saturday afternoon and pronounced dead on the scene after authorities were called, the coroner confirmed.

Boyce was best known for his roles in Disney’s “The Descendants” and in “Grown Ups” with Adam Sandler. Cameron Boyce was just 20 years old.