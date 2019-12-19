THE “FAR SIDE” MAKES A COMEBACK

Cartoonist Gary Larson retired from the world of “sketch” comedy nearly 25 years ago and his fans were brokenhearted.

Well he’s baaack, sort of. TheFarSide.com launched this week, and features a selection of classic cartoons, and a letter from Larson explaining why all these years later, his Sketches have a new home online.

At the time of Larson’s retirement from daily syndication in 1995, The Far Side appeared in thousands of newspapers, 40 million books and sold 77 million calendars.

To celebrate 2020 (the fortieth anniversary of The Far Side) the site will occasionally premier brand new work from Larson!