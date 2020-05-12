The final Season Of 13 Reasons Why Comes To Netflix June 5th!

The show is based on the 2007 novel “Thirteen Reasons Why” by Jay Asher, revolves around Liberty High School’s senior class preparing to graduate. Of course, there’s secrets and drama and heartbreaking choices before they get there.

Prior to COVID-19, the cast gathered together for a very emotional table read before filming the finale! There were lots of tears and hugs for the final goodbye.

The series originated with classmates dealing with the death of their peer Hannah Baker. A mystery began to unravel with the discovery of a box of cassette tapes she left detailing the week leading up to her death.