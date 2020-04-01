The Finale Of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ Will Be Shot On An iPhone!

The finale will be shot using an iPhone amid the coronavirus lockdown…

Kim and the crew were taping season 18 when the show was shout down. Now they will try to wrap things up using an iPhone.

Kim was on video chat with Jimmy Fallon for an episode of The Tonight Show: At Home Edition Monday and explained the the final show of the season will be an isolation diary of sorts, as they are all waiting out this crisis at home.

Kim told Fallon, “We filmed the entire season except for the last episode. So now that we’ve shut down production, it’ll be all of us in quarantine filmed separately by ourselves.”

Meanwhile, Kim- mother of four says she’s been struggling with home schooling after the COVID-19 outbreak shutdown all schools in LA and almost everywhere else for that matter.

Kardashian and her sister Kylie both recently joined the growing number of celebrities donating US$1 million to aid in the fight against the coronavirus.