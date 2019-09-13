The Finalists For The National Toy Hall Of Fame Are!
The smartphone...really?
The National Toy Hall of Fame in Rochester, New York announced the 12 finalists that will be on its ballot this year and, as always, it’s a mix of classic toys from lots of different eras.
This year’s 12 finalists are: Care Bears, colouring books, the Fisher-Price Corn Popper, Jenga, Magic the Gathering cards, He-Man, Matchbox cars, My Little Pony, Nerf guns, Risk, the top, and the smartphone.
Yes, even the smartphone which seems kinda weird- because, is this really a toy?
Last year, the three toys that made it were the Magic 8 Ball, the pinball machine, and Uno.
Usually its toy experts that decide which toys are worthy, but this year the public is able to vote…