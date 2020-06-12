THE FINER SENSES – A VIRTUAL WINE TASTING EXPERIENCE

Virtual Wine Tasting Experience – 7:30pm – Friday, June 12th

Experience world class wines from the comfort of your own home on Friday, June 12. In this virtual wine tasting experience, you will explore your senses in a unique blind tasting, led by sommelier Tim Reed Manessy. You will have the opportunity to learn from this expert in the field and ask questions about pairings, varietals, regions and more. Kick up your virtual gatherings a notch with a fun, unpretentious evening of wine tasting in your jammies or sweats!

Prior to the event, three bottles of wine will be delivered to your doorstep for contactless delivery. Delivery is free within York Region and Simcoe County (for other areas, a shipping charge applies. Please contact us at 905-853-2862 x233 to make arrangements).

Your household ticket price also includes a ballot for a taste experience basket to include wine, whiskey and a beer brewery tour for 10 to be drawn that evening!

For more details and to purchase tickets, click HERE.