The First Stand Alone Joker Movie Got A Standing Ovation After Its Premier!

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the Joker which made its debut at the Venice Film Festival in Italy on Saturday and the crowd loved it so much that the movie received an eight-minute standing ovation!

According to reports, the audience stood and applauded through the entire credit roll. This is the first stand-alone film about the legendary comic book villain. The story is about a failed stand-up comedian, Arthur Fleck, who turns to a life of crime and chaos in Gotham City.

There is already Oscar talk around Phoenix for his portrayal as the Joker! Joker will in in theatres in October and carries an R-Rating!