The First Trailer To See Taylor Swifts In “Cats” Movie Is Coming Friday!

The clip features stars Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Taylor Swift and others speaking about what the project means to them.

The musical is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running stage adaption of a work by another famous T.S. — poet T. S. Eliot’s “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats.”

The movie is out December 20th and is directed by Tom Hooper, who also did 2012’s “Les Misérables.”