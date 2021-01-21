The Five Most Important Things That Improve Your Skin, Besides Skincare Products!

Over the past year, we’ve spent more time in our natural skin than ever before. Lockdown has given us very little reason to wear makeup. The skincare products out there are endless, but if you really want to take care of your skin, look no further than the basics!

A leading cosmetic scientist says there are five simple yet fundamental areas of our everyday lifestyle which require our attention in order to achieve healthy skin.

They are:

Sleep, Hydration, Nutrition, Exercise, and supplementation!

Here are some other things you can try. Check out this Instagram page Fit_Faces!

