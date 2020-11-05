The Foo Fighters Are The Musical Guest On SNL As Dave Chappelle Hosts!

It will no doubt be an episode not to be missed. Not only does the sketch comedy show offer mega star power this weekend with the Foo Fighters as musical guest and Chappelle as host, but it’s also the post-election episode!

This will be the eighth appearance on SNL for the Foo Fighters. They are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album.

This will be the second time hosting for Chappelle, the first being right after the 2016 presidential election. That appearance also earned him an Emmy!