Listen Live

The Foo Fighters Are The Musical Guest On SNL As Dave Chappelle Hosts!

A must-see episode!

By Dirt/Divas

It will no doubt be an episode not to be missed.  Not only does the sketch comedy show offer mega star power this weekend with the Foo Fighters as musical guest and Chappelle as host, but it’s also the post-election episode!

 

This will be the eighth appearance on SNL for the Foo Fighters. They are currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of their self-titled debut album. 

This will be the second time hosting for Chappelle, the first being right after the 2016 presidential election.  That appearance also earned him an Emmy!

Related posts

Warner Bros. ‘The Witches’ Sparks Backlash From People With Disabilities

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Holiday Guide Is Out!

Catherine O’Hara And Annie Murphy Team Up With Hudson’s Bay For The Holidays!