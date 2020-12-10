Listen Live

The Foods That Most Canadian’s Are Having Delivered According To DoorDash!

We've been eating a lot of chicken!

By Kool Eats

For the past nine-months, Canadians have become very reliant on apps like UberEats, Skip the Dishes, and Foodora to get their meals.

 

DoorDash released statistics in a report called “The State of Flavour in Canada” outlining what each province is hungry for the most.

In Ontario, our Top 10 is

  1. Butter chicken
  2. Chicken biryani
  3. Chicken shawarma
  4. Garlic naan
  5. Plant-based burgers
  6. Jerk chicken
  7. Greek salad
  8. Falafel
  9. Chicken tikka masala
  10. Samosa

Quebec

  1. French fries
  2. Poutine
  3. Hot dog
  4. Chicken shawarma
  5. Plant-based burger

