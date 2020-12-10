The Foods That Most Canadian’s Are Having Delivered According To DoorDash!

For the past nine-months, Canadians have become very reliant on apps like UberEats, Skip the Dishes, and Foodora to get their meals.

DoorDash released statistics in a report called “The State of Flavour in Canada” outlining what each province is hungry for the most.

In Ontario, our Top 10 is

Butter chicken Chicken biryani Chicken shawarma Garlic naan Plant-based burgers Jerk chicken Greek salad Falafel Chicken tikka masala Samosa

Quebec