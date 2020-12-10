The Foods That Most Canadian’s Are Having Delivered According To DoorDash!
We've been eating a lot of chicken!
For the past nine-months, Canadians have become very reliant on apps like UberEats, Skip the Dishes, and Foodora to get their meals.
DoorDash released statistics in a report called “The State of Flavour in Canada” outlining what each province is hungry for the most.
In Ontario, our Top 10 is
- Butter chicken
- Chicken biryani
- Chicken shawarma
- Garlic naan
- Plant-based burgers
- Jerk chicken
- Greek salad
- Falafel
- Chicken tikka masala
- Samosa
Quebec
- French fries
- Poutine
- Hot dog
- Chicken shawarma
- Plant-based burger