The Former White House Spokesman Sean Spicer To Participate in Dancing with the Stars!

It was announced yesterday that former White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer will participate in next season’s DWTS.

According to sources, many of the staffers on the show and host Tom Bergeron are NOT happy about this casting. It doesn’t stop at the show, DWTS is an ABC show, and many reporters and news anchors had to deal with Spicer when he was in his role at the White House.

Many are not thrilled with the idea of him being in the same building.

One of the staff said, ”It’s a slap in the face to those of us who had to deal with his baloney and the consequences of the ongoing lies and disinformation campaign at the White House.”

Spicer was “horrible” to “so many of us,” another ABC source said. “It’s disgusting to think he is getting on the show and getting paid by our company.”

The next season of “Dancing With the Stars” is set to start on September 16.

According to Variety, Spicer will earn six figures by being on the show. The Hollywood trade publication reported that that contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks on air. If they make it further, Variety reported, contestants continue earning additional fees, maxing out at $295,000.