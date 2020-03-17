The French Bulldog “Stella” From Modern Family Has Died

Her real name is Beatrice and she played Jay Pritchett’s beloved pooch, Stella. According to sources close to the show, the French Bulldog died about a week ago.

The cause of death is unknown to the public but when word got out that the dog had passes, her former trainer posted a tribute of the pup!

“My Ride Or Die. Always. #Beatrice,” the message read alongside a photo of Beatrice on set.

Stella was an important cast member being a part of the show for years. Many plot lines were written around the dog.

Stella was first introduced in Season Two during the episode, “Good Cop Bad Dog,” and made her debut as a problematic puppy hellbent on destroying everything.

Beatrice was well respected in Hollywood with her agency posting tributes on gooddoganimals.com