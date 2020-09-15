The “Fresh Prince” Mansion Is Up For Rent On Airbnb!

The actor says the mansion from his old show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is up for grabs for five days in October. The home in Brentwood, California only lists “his wing.”

You’ll get access to a basketball-themed bedroom and the pool. Meals will be served on silver platters. DJ Jazzy Jeff will welcome guests virtually.

Thirty bucks a day only! But because of the coronavirus, you have to be from the L-A area.

Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to Instagram to announce the exciting news!

Smith recently announced a dramatic reboot of the Fresh Prince for NBC’s new Peacock streaming service.