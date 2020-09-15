Listen Live

The “Fresh Prince” Mansion Is Up For Rent On Airbnb!

Will Smith as an Airbnb host?

By Dirt/Divas

The actor says the mansion from his old show “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” is up for grabs for five days in October. The home in Brentwood, California only lists “his wing.” 

You’ll get access to a basketball-themed bedroom and the pool. Meals will be served on silver platters. DJ Jazzy Jeff will welcome guests virtually.

Thirty bucks a day only! But because of the coronavirus, you have to be from the L-A area.

Will and DJ Jazzy Jeff took to Instagram to announce the exciting news!

 

Smith recently announced a dramatic reboot of the Fresh Prince for NBC’s new Peacock streaming service.

Related posts

Chadwick Boseman Laid to Rest Near South Carolina Hometown

Lady Gaga In Talks With Marvel On New Movie Role!

Chris Evans Accidentally Posts A NSFW Picture!