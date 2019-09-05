The Full Trailer For Bad Boys For Life Is Out!

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back for another action packed Bad Movies movie! And if you’re wondering, can they pull off another Bad Boys movie as good as the first two, the answer appears to be yes!

The opening 30 seconds of the trailer for Bad Boys for Life establishes everything you need to know about these characters, who were first introduced in Michael Bay’s Bad Boys in 1995.

If you loved the first two movies for nothing more than the bickering between Martin and Will- this movie will NOT disappoint!

Bad Boys for Life hits theatres on January 17, 2020.