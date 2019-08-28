The Future Is Here … It’s Lab Grown Coffee!?!?

If you love your morning, afternoon, mid-day, or even night coffee; there’s a possibility it’ll be made in a LAB soon!

Seattle based company Atomo creates coffee grounds in a lab! With no use of any beans.

Grounds are made from a myriad of different things to create a delicious beverage that is less bitter and more sustainable than traditional coffee.

They got funded through kickstarter, being funded for 2.6 MILLION dollars!

If you didn’t know, apparently coffee production is REALLY harmful to the rain forests. It’s been calculated that every cup of coffee drank, 2.5 square cm of rain forest is destroyed. Could be one of the many reasons the amazon is on fire (also due to beef production but that’s a different story).

The beans are set to come out in 2020.

Would you drop your regular coffee for lab produced, knowing it’ll help the environment?

I would! No hesitation.