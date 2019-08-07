The FX Show Atlanta Has Been Renewed For A Fourth Season!

Production on Seasons 3 and 4 is happening now. Both seasons will consist of eight episodes.

Donald Glover created the series and stars along with Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz, and Lakeith Stanfield.

While not quite as bad as Game Of Thrones Wait Times- Atlanta is also a show that makes fans wait.

The first season debuted in September 2016 while the second season did not debut until March 2018. Season 3 is set to appear late 2019!

The show is very popular with audiences and the industry having one 5 Emmys out of 22 nominations so far.