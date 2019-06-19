The “Game Of Thrones” Prequel Filming As Already Begun!

And fans will recognize the location! According to local media, filming started last week in Northern Ireland.

The HBO drama has filmed in parts of Northern Ireland for scenes before, including the Red Wedding and the Battle of the Bastards.

As previously announced, Naomi Watts will play one of the leads in the yet to be titled drama along with some lesser known actors who will most likely shoot to stardom after this series just like the cast of GoT!

The series will be set thousands of years before the events already seen in the “Thrones” series. It will follow the world’s “descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour,” a description read.