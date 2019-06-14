THE GERMIEST SPOT IN YOUR CAR ISN’T YOUR STEERING WHEEL

There was a recent survey that asked people to name the most germ-covered spot in their car. The majority of people guessed that the steering wheel would be the number one spot followed by the driver’s side door handle and then the gear shift. This is wrong according to researchers who did a number of swab tests to find out where is the car is the grossest spots.

The spot that actually has the most germs is your driver’s side FLOOR MAT.

Yes, floors are gross. The average floor mat had about three times more bacteria, yeast, and mold growing on it than on the average steering wheel.

The second germiest spot was the front seat cup holder, followed by the inside of the trunk. And dashboard air vents were fourth.

And heads up in you’re in an UBER, don’t roll the window down. Another study found that the window button is super dirty followed by the seatbelt!

More