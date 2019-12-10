The Golden Globes are Looking More Like The Grammy’s!

Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Elton John are competing for best original song at the 77th annual Golden Globes on January 5th.

It’s going to be an exciting night none-the-less with Ricky Gervais returning as host…

Netflix leads all companies with 17 total film nominations with films like “Marriage Story,” and Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” up for big trophies.

Marriage Story landed six nods and The Irishman has five with a supporting acting nods for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci.

Surprisingly left out was its lead, Robert De Niro. Jennifer Lopez is up for Best Supporting actress for Hustlers…

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon gets nods also for their roles in “The Morning Show” the new Apple + show.