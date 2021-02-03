The Golden Globes Will Once Again Be Hosted By Amy Poehler And Tina Fey!

On February 28th, the Golden Globes Will Look Very Different!

Returning hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey won’t be side by side on a stage in front of hundreds of drunk celebrities.

This year, Amy Poehler will host the awards show from the Beverly Hilton in LA, and Tina Fey will be set up in The Rainbow Room, inside 30 Rock.

Nominees will be announced by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson at 8:35 am Wednesday morning.