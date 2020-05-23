The Gossip Girl Reboot is Delayed Until 2021!

If you were hoping to binge watch the reboot to Gossip girl while in lockdown, looks like you’re going to have to wait.

Due to the on-going pandemic, the popular teen drama from HBO will be delayed until 2021.

When the virus hit, the show was in pre-production, no cameras had began to tape. This isn’t the only show to experience delays.

HBO was also forced to delay ‘Friends’ which was originally scheduled to launch later this week with premier of the new HBO Max streaming service.

The original Gossip girls aired from 2007 to 2012.