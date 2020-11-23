The Greene Family Lights Christmas Display is Happening in 2020
"We still aren't sure what day it will start but we are trying our best to hurry!"
Greene Family Lights has become a very well known Christmas light display around Simcoe County.
The 2020 display is currently under construction but it will be a little different than usual…
There will be no opening night event.
We are NOT raising money. But we ask kindly to consider helping our local food banks/organizations.
We do NOT want to cause any problems with our neighbours.
We do NOT want people to exit their vehicles. Please enjoy it from the warmth of your vehicle!
There IS music, but only through your car radio.
Our elf security will shut the lights off if people gather outside of their vehicles.
There is no set date yet when it will begin or what hours we will have it running.
The rush is on! Greg usually has the lights a installed and setup by the beginning of November.
We still aren’t sure…
Posted by Greene Family Lights on Sunday, November 22, 2020
Greg and his wife literally prepare all year long for the Christmas season.
The 2019 display consisted of:
- 4 Houses
- Roof top jumbotron
- 850,000+ LED lights
- The entire show is synchronized to music
Greene Family Lights is located at 4 Berkar Street in Angus.