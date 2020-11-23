The Greene Family Lights Christmas Display is Happening in 2020

Greene Family Lights has become a very well known Christmas light display around Simcoe County.

The 2020 display is currently under construction but it will be a little different than usual…

There will be no opening night event.

The rush is on! Greg usually has the lights a installed and setup by the beginning of November. We still aren’t sure… Posted by Greene Family Lights on Sunday, November 22, 2020

WE DID IT!!!!!!!! …..Just differently! And a lot smaller. ❄There will be no opening night event. ❄We are NOT… Posted by Greene Family Lights on Friday, November 20, 2020

Greg and his wife literally prepare all year long for the Christmas season.

The 2019 display consisted of:

4 Houses

Roof top jumbotron

850,000+ LED lights

The entire show is synchronized to music

Greene Family Lights is located at 4 Berkar Street in Angus.