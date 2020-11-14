The Guy That Attacked Rick Moranis Has Been Arrested!
Now, this guy can't hurt anyone else!
The man NYPD suspect assaulted Rick Moranis has been picked up. Moranis was punched in the head and knocked to the ground near Central Park when the incident being captured on surveillance.
Police say the attack was “random” and “unprovoked” on the Ghostbusters star.
Thanks to an eagle-eyed sergeant from @NYPDTransit, this suspect has been apprehended and charged. https://t.co/cKtkgzc3vU
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) November 14, 2020