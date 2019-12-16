The Hallmark Channel Apologizes For Pulling Ads Featuring Same-Sex Couples!

The Hallmark Channel has already been called out for not enough diversity. Now they’re making news for not running Zola commercials.

Zola is a wedding planning website and some of their spots feature same-sex couples.

After caving to the conservative advocacy group One Million Moms, Hallmark said they would only take commercials with heterosexual couples.

Zola said “buh-bye” and pulled their advertising.

The Hallmark Channel is reversing its decision to pull advertisements featuring same-sex couples and apologizing for removing them in the first place, a network spokeswoman told CNN Business.