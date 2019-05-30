The Happiest People In The World Are Unmarried Women With No Kids!

According to a new study by a behavioural scientist at the London School of Economics, the Happiest people overall are women who aren’t married and don’t have kids.

They also live longer than married mothers and are healthier than them. No kidding!

Even though there’s a lot of social pressure to get married and have kids, all the data shows that’s NOT what makes women the happiest.

On the flip side, the study found that married men are happier and live longer than single men. According to the study, married men take less risks, earn more money at work, and live a little longer.