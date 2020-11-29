Listen Live

The Harry Styles Vogue Cover Sells Out

There's a waitlist for fans to get their hands on a copy

By Kool Celebrities

Everyone wants to get their hands on Harry Styles.

In the latest issue of Vogue, Harry Styles appears on the cover in a dress. It’s been such a huge hit, that it’s now sold out and if you want to get a copy, you have to get on the waitlist. They’ve already sold 40, 000 copies since the launch a little over a week ago and have a second print run on the go.

Harry Styles made history for being the first man to ever appear solo on the cover of Vogue.

“I’ll go in shops sometimes, and I just find myself looking at the women’s clothes thinking they’re amazing,” says December cover star Harry Styles.

