The Highest Earner On YouTube For 2019 Is 8-Years-Old!

Ryan Kaji, is an eight year old boy who reviews toys on his YouTube channel and has been named by Forbes as the platforms highest earner for 2019!

Ryan’s channel is called “Ryan’s World” and has 22.9 million subscribers and earned him US$26 Million in 2019.

Ryan’s claim to fame came by kids watching him “unboxing” toys and gifts to reveal what was inside and him commenting on each one. Now Ryan has stepped up his channel with posts using graphics, sound effects and some educational aspects also.

YouTube’s biggest earners of 2019

1 — Ryan Kaji, $26 million

2 — Dude Perfect, $20 million

3 — Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18 million

4 — Rhett and Link, $17.5 million

5 — Jeffree Star, $17 million