The Holly Community Centre Is Giving Parents, Coaches, and Scouts the chance to Live Stream games!

Its a new pilot project between the city of Barrie and a streaming company that will allow parents to live stream games and even on-demand replays.

Starting this September, The Streaming company, GAMEONSTREAM Inc, will stream live games, replays and on-demand services to subscribers.

The company will install, unmanned cameras that will broadcast events for parents who are unable to attend.

But this isn’t free… For those who would like this option, they will have to sign up on the GAMEONSTREAM website and pay a fee in order to watch.