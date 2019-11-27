The Home Alone Reboot Will Be Filmed In Montreal!

Disney announced this past summer that we were getting a reboot to Home Alone! Disney + is where we’ll be able to watch this new version, but it won’t be available until next Christmas…

Production starts in Montreal in February and will continue until Mid-April…. (Lots of snow to work with then)

The Original Home alone was a massive success in the 90’s bringing in almost $480 million… It also made Macaulay Culkin a house hold name…(I had his poster) The Sequel Home Alone Lost In New York brought in $360 million!

Casting hasn’t been announced yet, but its unlikely that Macaulay will be the star- however; lets not rule out a supporting role…