The Hotel In ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Going Up For Sale

The Rosebud Motel from Schitt’s Creek is going up for sale, but pricing is unavailable right now.

The motel is located northwest of Toronto in Orangeville and includes, eight apartment-style rooms and a three-bedroom dwelling.

The motel has more of a history than its role on “Schitt’s Creek.” Owner Jesse Tipping is now the president of the Athlete Institute Basketball Academy and Orangeville Prep. He purchased the property in 2011 to provide a home for basketball recruits, in what the local publication says has become the most successful prep-school basketball program in Canada.

The motel has been the backdrop for a few TV and movie projects over the years. The 2005 movie “A History of Violence” also filmed scenes at the motel, as did the thriller miniseries “11.22.63” and “The Umbrella Academy” series.

Tipping said the motel is believed to have been a “party spot” or a resort during the 1960s — and said there may be a pool buried in the back.