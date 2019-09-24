The HOTTEST, Hyped Movie Stars…. Adam Sandler?

We’ve officially hit the WEIRD point of the year.

Adam Sandler is in a SERIOUS movie.

Take that in for a second.

The internet blew up earlier today with the release of the trailer for “Uncut Gems”! The film is directed by the Safdie brothers and should be coming out in December.

It’s ALREADY getting buzz for statue season.

Check out the trailer below! (WARNING THERE IS CUSSING)

You like to win, right? 💎 Watch the trailer for #UncutGems, starring @AdamSandler, @KevinGarnett5KG, @IdinaMenzel, Julia Fox and Lakeith Stanfield. A Safdie Brothers film — In Theaters December pic.twitter.com/KDdgwYTm8B — Uncut Gems (@uncutgems) September 24, 2019

