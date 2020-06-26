Listen Live

The Hottest Trend? You Won’t BELIEVE.

Get your feet wet. Literally!

By Josh

I cannot believe that this has become popular again, but it makes sense.

Due to folks not really focusing on their appearance post quarantine (like be honest, we’ve all been wearing the same pants every day) people are dressing the way the WANT! Many are choosing function instead of form.

The latest trend as a result? Water shoes.

These aren’t the uncomfortable, wet, mesh pieces of garbage you grew up with. These are super different! Some of these pairs are even… passable as sneakers?

Check out a few trending styles below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

The Wino: Slip em on, feels like nothing’s there!

A post shared by Deer Stags Concepts (@deerstags) on

Would you get a pair?

