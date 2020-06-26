The Hottest Trend? You Won’t BELIEVE.

I cannot believe that this has become popular again, but it makes sense.

Due to folks not really focusing on their appearance post quarantine (like be honest, we’ve all been wearing the same pants every day) people are dressing the way the WANT! Many are choosing function instead of form.

The latest trend as a result? Water shoes.

These aren’t the uncomfortable, wet, mesh pieces of garbage you grew up with. These are super different! Some of these pairs are even… passable as sneakers?

Check out a few trending styles below:

Would you get a pair?